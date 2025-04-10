Internet obsessed with how strikingly similar Shiloh Jolie looks like mom Angelina Jolie in new pics: ‘A spitting image’

The latest pictures of Shiloh Jolie has taken many fans by surprise. The 18-year-old child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was recently spotted by paparazzi outside a Los Angeles dance studio. As the pictures surfaced on social media, fans noticed how Shiloh has grown up to be one beautiful teen, and it's no shock that she has the striking facial features given her parents are Anjelina and Brad. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says daughter Shiloh ‘hates’ being an actor: ‘They really don’t like any of the celebrity parts’) Shiloh Jolie was spotted hanging out at a Los Angeles studio.

Shiloh spotted in LA

In the new pictures, Shiloh was seen in an all-black outfit as she opted for a laid-back black sweats and a hoodie. Her new hair transformation caught the attention, as sleek, tight braids accentuated her cheekbones.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new pictures, several fans commented how strikingly close she looks like her parents. One said, “She’s the spitting image of Angie. Even her teeth and mouth. The beauty genes are on fleek.” A second fan commented, “A perfect blend of Brad's and Angelina's genes.” A comment read, “That girl is freaking gorgeous and raised by a mom with a heart of gold. A spitting image.” “She’s kinda perfectly a mix of both mom and dad,” noted another fan.

Will Shiloh make her acting debut soon? Mom Angelina had talked about her kids last year during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she said that Shiloh dislikes the celebrity life. “They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really,” she said.

Angelina shares six children with her ex-Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The former couple officially settled their divorce in December 2024 after an extensive eight-year legal battle. However, now they are feuding over a French winery they co-owned.