Angelina Jolie says daughter Shiloh ‘hates’ being an actor: ‘They really don’t like any of the celebrity parts’

Angelina Jolie recently shared that none of her children are interested in acting at all. His 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, even “hates” it more. Angelina Jolie attended the premiere with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (R).(AFP)

“I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested,” Jolie said during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, per Daily Mail.

“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really.”

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie's most ‘private’ kid Shiloh unimpressed by big offers despite dance passion: No to spotlight

Jolie shares six children with her ex-Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The former couple officially settled their divorce in December 2024 after an extensive eight-year legal battle. However, now they are feuding over a Fren winery they co-owned.

Jolie's kids shy away from acting

While her children may not aspire to act, “Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen,” Jolie noted.

However, some of Jolie's children have been involved in behind-the-scenes work on her projects. Like her eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, both served as assistant directors in Maria, with “Pax doing some of the photography work”.

“It’s good to start them in working,” Jolie said at the film festival. “[You’ve] got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they’ve been doing that in a few films.”

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend

Her daughter Vivienne also worked “very seriously” alongside her on the Broadway production of The Outsiders. “She'll correct me. Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this. She's been a really tough assistant,” Jolie recalled

Jolie has previously said their children are “especially shy, very private people,” and “They want to be private.”