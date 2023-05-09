James Gunn reveals Pete Davidson's surprising cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has revealed Pete Davidson's secret cameo on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in his recent tweet. The Saturday Night Live alum, who has collaborated with the director before, has played not one but two cameo roles in the MCU film. (Also read: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuts at $114 million at the box-office, Priyanka Chopra's Love Again flops) James Gunn revealed Pete Davidson's cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Responding to a question asked by a fan about which character he voiced in the film and whether Pete Davidson also voiced someone, James took to his Twitter and wrote, "I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set." The tweet was accompanied with a bunch of pictures from the set, one of which featured the director along with Pete and star Chris Pratt.

Pete played the character of alien Phlektik that shows up later in the film, quite close to the end where he goes on to serve as a henchman for the High Evolutionary that was played by Chukwudi Iwuji. This is not the first time that Pete has worked with the filmmaker. Pete had previously worked in the DC film The Suicide Squad where he played the role of Blackguard.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in theatres last week, and debuted to an impressive $114 million in its domestic box-office weekend in the U.S. The stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, along with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The film also stars Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

The Hindustan Times review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 read: "Almost like a homage to and celebration of Gunn’s Guardians franchise, it is a grand, fitting farewell. Gunn does it again (or does it one last time I should say, considering he’s now off to run a rival studio), delivering an immensely satisfying send-off to everyone’s favourite bunch of jackasses standing in a circle."

