Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
Jason Isaacs recalls seeing 'massive wealth gap' in India: 'A country where people live with massive disparity'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 20, 2025 02:07 PM IST

The White Lotus and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs opened on his transformative India trip, where he ‘saw massive wealth gap’.

British actor Jason Isaacs spent considerable time in India when he filmed Hotel Mumbai here. The film, based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, also starred Anupam Kher and Dev Patel. In a recent roundtable interview, Isaacs spoke about seeing wealth disparity in the country, PTI reported. (Also read: Harry Potter Reunion: Jason Isaacs recalls stabbing young Tom Felton's hand with his cane, how his eyes welled up)

Jason Isaacs attends the season three premiere of HBO's The White Lotus at River Park ICONSIAM in Bangkok on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)
Jason Isaacs attends the season three premiere of HBO's The White Lotus at River Park ICONSIAM in Bangkok on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)

Jason Isaacs on India

Talking about how his trip to India was quite transformative, “I think about transformation a lot because I'm older... And I think probably the first time I really thought a lot about it was when I worked in India. Well, they made a film called Hotel Mumbai. We travelled around India a lot and we saw the highs and the lows and the massive wealth gap there. It does make you reflect on what material possessions mean... It's something that I think about all the time.”

The actor said that the wealth disparity surprised him. ""I made some friends but also got to see a country where people live very differently with massive disparity. We're actors, we're endlessly curious about who people are, how they are, and choices they make. And also for me, different cultures, different politics, different attitudes to life and death... So, it was a very three-dimensional experience," he said.

Jason Isaacs' work

Jason Isaacs is known for performances in films such as The Patriot, Black Hawk Down, and The Death of Stalin. He is perhaps the best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor is now starring in the new season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus. focuses on a group of tourists and how their lives change during the course of an ultra-luxury vacation, and Isaacs said he had a similar experience in Thailand, where the third season of the HBO show is set.

The White Lotus" currently streams on JioHotstar. Isaacs plays the role of Timothy Ratliff, a US-based financier, who visits the resort with his family

Season three of The White Lotus also features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Lek Patravadi, Lalisa Manobal, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
