Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Javier Bardem dons keffiyeh at 2025 Emmys to support Gaza, calls for 'Free Palestine', sanctions on Israel on red carpet

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 08:04 am IST

Javier Bardem showed solidarity with Gaza as he appeared at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday wearing a keffiyeh.

Actor Javier Bardem made a strong political statement at the 2025 Emmy Awards, as he wore a keffiyeh in a mark of solidarity for the people of Gaza and the state of Palestine, which has been embroiled in a war with Israel for over a year. The actor gave a passionate speech on the red carpet, urging the world to back Gaza and 'stop the genocide' there.

Javier Bardem wears a keffiyeh as he poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS)
Javier Bardem wears a keffiyeh as he poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS)

Javier Bardem at the 2025 Emmys

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday. Bardem, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, appeared on the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh with his tuxedo, and even raised a fist to show support for Palestine. The keffiyeh scarf is worn by men in the Middle East, and over the last few years, has come to be seen as a symbol of support for Palestine in its conflict against Israel.

Bardem calls for Free Palestine

On the sidelines, he spoke to Variety and explained his choice. " Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza. I am talking about the IAGS, which is the International Association of Genocide Scholars, that thoroughly studies genocide and has declared it to be a genocide. That's why they asked for a commercial diplomatic blockade and sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide," the actor said.

He ended his speech with a call to "Free Palestine!"

How the 2025 Emmys opened

Stephen Colbert was the first person to take the stage to present the award during the CBS telecast at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles despite the recent controversial cancellation of his show by the network. He was greeted by a rousing and lengthy standing ovation. “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert said.

In an unusual show order, host Nate Bargatze delivered his opening monologue only after the first award was handed out.

The show opened with a sketch where Saturday Night Live stars Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson joined Bargatze, who played television inventor Philo T. Farnsworth opining on what the future of TV will be like.

(With inputs from AP)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
