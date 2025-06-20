Jaws turns 50: How Spielberg’s shark thriller continues to terrify generations

Half a century since its release, Jaws remains one of the most iconic and terrifying films ever made. Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller, which hit the 50-year mark on June 20, didn’t just change how we watch movies. It changed how we think about the sea. The fear it instilled was so real that some viewers couldn’t step into a pool, let alone an ocean, for years. And many still flinch at the idea of what lurks below. Jaws turns 50(riotheatre.ca)

Cultural legacy and summer re-release

This summer, the shark is back. All four Jaws films will stream on Peacock from June 15. NBC will air the original on June 20, with a special introduction by Spielberg. A theatrical re-release is also planned for August 29.

For Spielberg, the film became both a breakthrough and a burden. At just 27, he faced constant setbacks on set-especially with the faulty mechanical shark known as Bruce.

In the upcoming documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (July 11, Hulu/Disney+), Spielberg admits: “There was nothing fun about making ‘Jaws,’” per USA Today.

Martha’s Vineyard and lasting fear

Experts say the film’s impact remains because it taps into something primal. “Sharks stand in perfectly for wild nature that’s at the edge of where humans can go,” horror scholar Dawn Keetley told the outlet.

The movie was shot with locals from Martha’s Vineyard, many of whom still share stories. And even now, beachgoers around the world hesitate when stepping into the ocean - just in case something is waiting below the surface.

One of the often-overlooked elements that gave Jaws its authentic feel was the number of Martha’s Vineyard locals who appeared in the film. While the cast included Hollywood names like Roy Scheider, who played police chief Martin Brody, and Richard Dreyfuss as shark expert Matt Hooper, the majority of the supporting roles were filled by islanders.

Their natural presence added a layer of realism that couldn’t have been achieved with a full cast of seasoned actors on a studio set. Many of them continue to participate in 'Jaws' fan events.