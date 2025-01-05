Jeff Baena's cause of death revealed by LA medical examiner's documents

Jeff's darkly comedic independent films included The Little Hours. He was married to his frequent creative collaborator Aubrey Plaza. He co-wrote David O Russell's 2004 film I Heart Huckabees and wrote and directed five of his own films, four of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

He had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth. His next film, 2016's Joshy, featured Thomas Middleditch as a man who gets together with friends months after his fiancee commits suicide.

Jeff was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Jeff's other directing credits include 2022's Spin Me Round, a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as Joshy, a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Allison and Jeff also collaborated on Horse Girl, a 2020 psychological drama.

Jeff also co-wrote I Heart Huckabees, a 2004 David O Russell film that examined existentialism with humour. Jeff's films were showcased at prominent festivals such as Sundance and South by Southwest and were released by distributors such as Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Jeff is survived by Aubrey, as well as his mother, Barbara Stern, stepfather, Roger Stern, father, Scott Baena and stepmother, Michele Baena.

