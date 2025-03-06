Menu Explore
Jennifer Garner not interested in rekindling romance with ex-husband Ben Affleck despite his wishes

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Mar 06, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Ben Affleck has been spending a lot of time with his and Jennifer Garner’s children, and he is especially close to his youngest child, Samuel.

Since Ben Affleck became officially single after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, he has been seen spending time with ex Jennifer Garner and their children. The two even chose to skip the limelight at the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet for a paintball outing. Are the two rekindling their romance? A source close to Jennifer has now clarified to Page Six that the actor is not interested in restarting anything with Ben. (Also read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner skip Oscars to enjoy paintball outing, all smiles and laughs)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005.(AFP)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005.(AFP)

Ben and Jennifer Garner together?

The source said that the “feeling is not mutual," even though Ben had earlier shared that he would be open to rekindle their relationship. Garner has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018. The source added, “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005. After 10 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2015 and finalised their divorce three years later. Despite their divorce, the two have remained good friends. They co-parent their children Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Over the years, they’ve regularly attended school events, participated in charity work, and even stood by each other in emergencies.

About Ben and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance and eventual split continues to make headlines. The couple rekindled their romance years later and eventually tied the knot in 2022. However, just two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing the couple's separation as having occurred on April 26, 2024. Speculations about their relationship had been mounting in the months leading up to the filing. The singer's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and various promotional events added fuel to the fire.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
