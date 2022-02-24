Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcome first child

Congratulations are in order as actor Jennifer Lawrence has been blessed with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple confirmed they were expecting September 2021.

According to public records obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor has welcomed her baby in Los Angeles County. The exact date she gave birth -- and the sex of the baby -- are unknown.

One fan reacted to the news by sharing a gif on Twitter and wrote, “Jennifer Lawrence has become mom now.” Another one said, “Also Jennifer Lawrence had her first kid which is crazy, I remember seeing her in the Hunger Games for the first time. Time flies.” While one said, “Jen is a mother now? Damn.”

This is Jennifer's first child with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom she married at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019. Page Six broke the news of Jennifer and Cooke's relationship in June 2018.

Last year, Jennifer appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ahead of her film's release. On being asked by the host about what did during her long sabbatical, she said, “I just had a ton of sex,” bursting into a fit of laughter while caressing her baby bump.

As the host reacted, “Good for you”, Jennifer soon added, “I am joking.” She went on to share, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

Host Stephen further asked her about her backup plan had she not returned to acting after her sabbatical. “I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I make a mess but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess." She added that she listens to her Mother! podcast while cleaning the mess.

The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been seen house-hunting throughout New York, perhaps seeking a larger unit for their expanding family. They also have a home in Beverly Hills.

