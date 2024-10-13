Jennifer Lopez's ex-dancer shares decision to pivot career post working with her: 'Sorry, J.Lo, I’m choosing me!’

In a recent candid interview, Cody Rigsby described his experience as a dancer working for Jennifer Lopez. He once used to work as a backdancer for various popular artists onstage. However, he pivoted his career after his working experience with Lopez. Rigsby stated that the singer’s team treated him poorly the entire time. Cody Rigsby shares his disappointing experience as a dancer for Jennifer Lopez, citing poor treatment from her team.(@jlo/Instagram, @CodyRigsby/X)

Cody Rigsby’s work experience with J.Lo

He revealed that working with Lopez was not the best time as he had hoped once. Rigsby explained, “I had to leave the dance world because I was kind of playing hopscotch with it — one foot in, one foot out. I mean, dancing for J.Lo? That was a dream come true! But baby, when the team start treating you like yesterday’s lukewarm latte? Uh-uh. Ain’t nobody got time for that.” The Pelton instructor added, “So I looked at myself in the mirror, did a diva twirl, and said, ‘Sorry, J.Lo, I’m choosing me!’ I had my Beyoncé moment. Self-love, people!" as reported by Ok! Magazine.

This is not the first time someone has complained about Lopez’s team’s alleged misbehaviour.

Previous claims of J.Lo and team’s misbehaviour

Earlier, a woman who claimed she worked for a private airport in Long Island called the singer a “nightmare person”. She claimed that J.Lo’s team required a list of demands met for her 20-minute arrival which included “a KFC bucket.” The woman said, “She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn’t have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team. I drove like a bat out of h--- and had to beg them to open early and make one for her.”

She added, “As I’m speeding back, I look up and see her flight taking off, even tho [sic] they said she wouldn’t leave w/out it. They just sent me to do that as a punishment, I guess?"

She also claimed that a line tech had to “scramble” and buy fruits from a store for her fruit platter as the On The Floor singer allegedly freaked out on not seeing one upon her arrival. She added, “I get asking for a little privacy, but demanding no one make eye contact is bananas.”