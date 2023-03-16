Jeremy Renner shares his nephew's adorable 'I am lucky my uncle is alive' handwritten note after accident

Jeremy Renner shared a cute note written by his young nephew after the actor's snow ploughing accident. The actor has been sharing updates about his recovery on Instagram. In his latest Instagram Stories, the actor shared a sweet handwritten note that he received from his nephew, Auggie. (Also read: Jeremy Renner's co-star Evangeline Lilly says actor's recovery is a ‘miracle’: 'He’s made of something really tough...')

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye, (which is one of the Avengers),” the note read, alluding to Jeremy's role as the titular Marvel superhero and Avengers member Hawkeye. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from this accident." The actor posted this note on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: "Love my little man (folded hands and red heart emoticons) Bless you Auggie."

Jeremy Renner shared the handwritten note from his nephew on his Instagram Stories.

Jeremy had recently posted on Instagram about his treatment in the hospital, where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Following the accident during New Year's Eve, the actor had revealed that he broke over 30 bones in the snow ploughing accident. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow.

He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over. The accident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. He was later airlifted and underwent surgery.

Jeremy's family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow ploughing accident. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

In an earlier post in Instagram, Jeremy had shared a picture from his hospital room where he was in recovery, The actor wore a grey T-shirt and black shorts as he lay on the pillow. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

