JLo shares holiday plans after an ‘intense year’ rife with Ben Affleck divorce woes

Jennifer Lopez is excited to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. The past few months have been stressful for the singer as she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. However, this has not brought her Holiday cheer down as she enthusiastically shared her plans for the festivities. Lopez expressed her joy for holiday traditions and her desire to connect with family. (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

JLo shares her plan for the Holiday season

In an interview with People Magazine on Wednesday, she revealed, “It was a pretty intense year for me, and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast.” She added, “The holidays are such a special time for us, and they’ve always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.” Her two sisters are Leslie Lopes and Lynda Lopez.

Being the superstar Lopez is, she has her hands full for most of the year with new projects and commitments. However, she described the holiday season as the time to “slow down” and enjoy it with the loved ones. The On The Floor singer told the news outlet, “We don’t get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody’s doing and how life is. It’s just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.” She also claimed herself to be a “sucker for the holidays”.

She added, “I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I’m one of those people who really try to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things.”

JLo wants a ‘deeper connection’ with…

With New Year just a couple of months away, JLo divulged that she is hoping to establish “a deeper connection to [herself] and to God,” which she aims to achieve via “checking” on herself from time to time so she can be “great for everybody” around her, as reported by Page Six. Following the cancellation of her Thi Is Me…Live Tour in May, Lopez revealed, that she is “setting [her] sights on pushing [her] boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes [her] — whether that’s through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty.” The 55-year-old added, “I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck two years after their marriage.