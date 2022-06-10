Johnny Depp had chicken tikka at UK's Indian restaurant where he spent over 45 lakh

Actor Johnny Depp who recently emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, was spotted dining at an Indian restaurant named Varanasi in UK's Birmingham. Now in an interview, Mohammed Hussain, operations head of the restaurant, has spoken about the actor and how after Johnny's visit, the restaurant saw a ‘massive surge in the number of bookings’. Also Read: Johnny Depp turns into Willy Wonka for kids during dinner at Indian restaurant in UK, spends over ₹45 lakh on meal

Johnny indulged in scrumptious Indian food, celebrating his big win, earlier this week. According to TMZ, the actor spent a whopping amount of ₹48.1 lakh (around $62,000) at the restaurant. Singer Jeff Beck along with 20 other friends joined Johnny for the lavish dinner. Johnny also interacted with restaurant staff and a few other people present there.

In an interview with Times Of India, Mohammed talked about what happened after Johnny visited his restaurant. He said, “The last 48 hours have been extremely hectic. I've had no time to sleep or have food. We have been getting so many calls from Depp's fans from all over the world. There has been a massive surge in the number of bookings. It's really good for the restaurant. I never thought that we would get so popular in just a day's time.”

He added, “We were recommended to him by some of his close friends when he was looking for a place to relax a day before his performance at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Monday night. His security team visited us first and really liked the place. We booked the entire restaurant (with a capacity of 350 guests) for Depp and his friends because we wanted him to enjoy the experience without bothering about the crowd. We didn't have to cancel any reservation and managed to get all guests out of the restaurant premises before Depp and his team arrived. Their entry arrangements were made through a secret door. We included all our delicacies like chicken tikka, tandoori wild king prawns, butter chicken and the actor ended his meal with some desserts like pannacotta. He loved the food and the curries. ”

The actor has been spotted at various restaurants across the United Kingdom post the win. Earlier this week, he was spotted relishing a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub in Newcastle.

The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA's Virginia. Johnny won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10m in compensatory damages and USD 5m in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2m compensatory damages.

