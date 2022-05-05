Johnny Depp laughs after Amber Heard testifies that she ‘allowed him to take off his own boots’. Watch

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard started on April 11, following Johnny's lawsuit against her in March 2019. During the Wednesday trial, at one point Johnny laughed after Amber told the jury that she allowed him to 'take off his own boots.' Also Read: Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial: She says he would turn into 'monster' due to drugs and alcohol; threatened to kill her

Johnny had earlier testified that when he used to come home, Amber used to bring him a glass of wine and used to take off his boots. “When I came home from work I’d come in the house and she’d sit me down and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off,” Johnny said. He added that whenever he did it himself, Amber told him, “no, no, no, that’s my job. You don’t do that, I do that”.

On Wednesday, Amber's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft said, “We’ve heard a little testimony about boots. What if anything, did you do to help Johnny with his boots?”

“Well, I mean, I suppose that I took off his boots and it made an impression on him. I was happy to you know, anything I can do to show love,” Amber replied. She added, “It was certainly how I felt about him, but if he wanted to take off his own boots he certainly could." Hearing Amber's statement, Johnny laughed. A video of the moment when this happened, has been shared on Twitter.

Johnny Depp chuckles when Amber Heard is asked about taking off his boots. #JohnnyDepp testified that #AmberHeard insisted on taking off his boots, Heard mentions she did it to show love but he could have taken them off himself if he wanted. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/6BPu1cbKfi — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 4, 2022

Johnny is suing Amber for libel defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Johnny by name, but his lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

The trial continues to capture public attention. More than 100 people were lined up Wednesday before 7 a.m. — three hours before proceedings began — outside the courthouse for the 100 seats made available in the courtroom. Most were Johnny's supporters and fans.

(With inputs from PTI)

