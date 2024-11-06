Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to rumours about them dating: ‘I think he’s lovely, just...’

Camille Vasquez, one of the lawyers in Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation case (2022) against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has responded to rumours about dating him. In an interview with Extra TV, Camille said she has never dated Johnny nor would she ever be in a relationship with him. She also revealed never having watched any of his movies except 'maybe Chocolat'. (Also Read | Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to their dating rumours) Camille Vasquez was one of Johnny Depp's lawyers for the 2022 case.

Camille on her first meeting with Johnny

Talking about meeting Johnny for the first time, she said, "Admittedly never seen him really in any film. Maybe Chocolat. To this day have never seen Pirates. I know, breaking news. After maybe 30-40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience looking at him, thinking he views the world so differently than I do. He definitely uses different parts of his brain. He's an artist."

Johnny featured in Chocolat in 2000. In 2003, Johnny portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, starting with The Curse of the Black Pearl. He reprised the role in four sequels (2006–2017).

Camille addresses Johnny Depp dating rumours

When asked who was the first person who told her that the internet thought she was dating Johnny, Camille laughed and said, "Probably my parents. I think my parents called. They knew definitively that I wasn't dating Johnny Depp. Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp, never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person, just—he’s not my type. That’s okay."

When asked if she still talks to Johnny, she had an affirmative answer. She added that they "are in a group text all of us, with the team".

About Camille's relationship

In 2022, Camille had spoken about her boyfriend's reaction to the dating rumours. She told Access Hollywood, “He's wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I've worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He's just wonderful and supportive.”

At that time, Camille was dating an England-based WeWork executive, Edward Owen. The dating rumours about Johnny and Camille have been going on since she joined his team for the case in 2022.