Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga film opens at 5 cr in India

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Todd Phillips' musical, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, released in Indian cinemas on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, 2 days prior to its global release on October 4. As per Sacnilk, the Joker sequel earned ₹5 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. (Also Read – Joker Folie à Deux movie review: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn complements Joaquin Phoenix's crazy in madcap musical) Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix's film released in Indian cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti.

Joker 2 opening day

Joker: Folie à Deux cashed in on the mid-week holiday and the lack of fresh competition from Bollywood releases this week to score a decent opening of ₹5 crore at the Indian box office. While it may see a slight dip on Thursday, thanks to mixed reviews and working day, it's likely to bounce back on Friday and the weekend, because of the lack of any new domestic releases. It's mostly competing against Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 and Koratala Siva's holdover Telugu action epic from last week, Devara: Part 1.

Joker 2 is likely to open big at the global box office when it hits the theatres and North America and other territories this Friday on October 4. Its first part, Joker, also directed by Todd and which earned Joaquin his maiden Academy Award, became the highest grossing R-rated Hollywood film of all time by earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Its record was only recently toppled by Shawn Levy's Marvel buddy movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

About Joker 2

Joker 2 is the sequel to the 2019 origin story of Joker, Batman's most feared nemesis. Produced by Warner Bros and its superhero wing of DC, it is co-written by Todd and Scott Silver, who also penned the first part. It stars Joaquin as Arthur Fleck, a sociopath who goes on a destructive streak after feeling ignored by society. He's joined by Lee aka Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, in the sequel, who makes him feel loved and gives him a new purpose to live. Zazie Beetz also reprises her role of Sophia from the first part, in a cameo in Joker 2.