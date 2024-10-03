Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga film opens at 5 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Oct 03, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Todd Phillips' sequel to his 2019 blockbuster released in India 2 days before its global release on October 4.

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Todd Phillips' musical, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, released in Indian cinemas on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, 2 days prior to its global release on October 4. As per Sacnilk, the Joker sequel earned 5 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. (Also Read – Joker Folie à Deux movie review: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn complements Joaquin Phoenix's crazy in madcap musical)

Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix's film released in Indian cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti.
Joker 2 box office collection day 1: Joaquin Phoenix's film released in Indian cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti.

Joker 2 opening day

Joker: Folie à Deux cashed in on the mid-week holiday and the lack of fresh competition from Bollywood releases this week to score a decent opening of 5 crore at the Indian box office. While it may see a slight dip on Thursday, thanks to mixed reviews and working day, it's likely to bounce back on Friday and the weekend, because of the lack of any new domestic releases. It's mostly competing against Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 and Koratala Siva's holdover Telugu action epic from last week, Devara: Part 1.

Joker 2 is likely to open big at the global box office when it hits the theatres and North America and other territories this Friday on October 4. Its first part, Joker, also directed by Todd and which earned Joaquin his maiden Academy Award, became the highest grossing R-rated Hollywood film of all time by earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Its record was only recently toppled by Shawn Levy's Marvel buddy movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

About Joker 2

Joker 2 is the sequel to the 2019 origin story of Joker, Batman's most feared nemesis. Produced by Warner Bros and its superhero wing of DC, it is co-written by Todd and Scott Silver, who also penned the first part. It stars Joaquin as Arthur Fleck, a sociopath who goes on a destructive streak after feeling ignored by society. He's joined by Lee aka Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, in the sequel, who makes him feel loved and gives him a new purpose to live. Zazie Beetz also reprises her role of Sophia from the first part, in a cameo in Joker 2.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On