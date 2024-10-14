Joker 2 US box office update: Sequel set to make historically steepest drop record ever

Joker: Folie a Deux continued its historic fall in the second week since its release following its flop opening weekend. The film has so far failed to perform in theatres as compared to its precedent released in 2019 which was a hit among fans and critics. Before its release, the film was considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year along with films like Deadpool and Wolverine. Joker: Folie a Deux continues to falter, earning only $7 million in its second week after a lackluster start. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Joker 2 fails to perform in the second week

During the opening weekend, the film garnered $38 million at the US box office which was far below the prediction of $50-$70 million. But the second week turned out to be brutal for the sequel as it grossed just $7 million from 4,102 theatres in the US. This translates to an 81% drop, the steepest decline recorded in the history of a movie based on a comic book. It is also placed among the steepest domestic declines for a movie as well.

With this drop percentage, the film secured a position in the Top 20 biggest second-weekend drops ever, as reported by Boc Office Mojo which is known for gathering data on box office measures since 1982. Earlier the steepest record decline was held by The Marvels which was released in 23 and witnessed a 78% drop in its second week, as reported by The Guardian.

Joker 2 global box office update

At the global box office, the film starring Joaquin Phoenix garnered $165 million which is still far from making back its budget of $200 million. In comparison, Joker was made with a third of the sequel’s budget and grossed $248.4 million worldwide on its opening weekend. The total amount grossed by the first film at the global box office was $1 billion and it set the record for being the first R-rated film to do so. The 2019 film was also the highest-grossing R-rated film till this year but was later replaced by Deadpool and Wolverine.

Joker 2 which is mostly a musical failed to impress the critics as they labelled it as “boring” and “startingly dull”. The film features Phoenix as Joker/Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.