Julie Bowen jokes Sofia Vergara 'doesn't need Taylor Swift' to take her out as she deals with Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara's Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen is coming out in support of her. In a new report by People at the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, Julie said that Sofia's 'doing great' after her breakup with Joe Manganiello. In July, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce seven years after they tied the knot. Julie also joked that Sofia doesn't need 'Taylor Swift to take her to a game' for support. (Also read: What is the real story behind Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce? Insiders reveal)

What Julie said

Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen starred in Modern Family.

In the report by People, Julie was asked about her Modern Family co-star at the Step Up Inspiration Awards. She said, "Her Instagram says it all. We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends."

Julie jokes about Taylor Swift

Julie further added a quick plugin of Taylor Swift and said, "She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good. But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me." She was making a reference to Taylor Swift taking her friend Sophie Turner to the Kansas City's games, where Travis Kelce has been playing. Taylor and Travis are reportedly dating. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner recently announced her split from husband Joe Jonas.

Joe and Sofia's relationship

Meanwhile, Sofia and Joe Manganiello tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. Last year, when they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, she shared a series of throwback photos on her social media platforms. She had captioned the post, “Love You (red heart emojis)".

In 2020, Joe Manganiello had told the same publication how he felt that he made the right call by marrying Sofia. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it. My instincts about her were right," he said.

