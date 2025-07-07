Jurassic World Rebirth dominates Indian box office, earns 49.3 crore in 3 days

Jurassic World: Rebirth box office collection: The Indian audience has given an overwhelming response to the latest instalment of the Jurassic World franchise. Universal Pictures India’s (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) Jurassic World Rebirth has opened to an extraordinary start, with a massive box office collection of ₹49.3 crores in the Indian release weekend. (Also read: Jurassic World Rebirth first reviews: Critics hail special effects, but bemoan lack of depth in Scarlett Johansson film) Jurassic World Rebirth box office collection: Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in a still from the film.(Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

Jurassic World Rebirth box office record

Along with its breathtaking box office performance, Jurassic World Rebirth secured the biggest opening weekend for an MPA Title in 2025 (without sneaks). The film surpassed expectations and climbed up further from the predicted position of #2 biggest opening weekend for an MPA Title in 2025 (with sneaks), trailing behind Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Meanwhile, the studio estimated that the film opened on Wednesday and earned $147.3 million in its first five days in 4,308 North American theaters. In addition, the film opened in 82 markets including China, adding $171 million to the opening total. So, the film has now taken its global, five-day launch of $318.3 million.

Anchored by Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team venture into the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the most uncontrollable giants that were left behind.

Scarlett plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. Mahershala plays her team member, Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. Although the film opened to mixed reviews, it has since found a broad audience.