Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Ben Affleck's Batman in a still from Justice League.
Justice League director Zack Snyder calls Marvel films 'popular action-comedies at the highest level'

  • Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Filmmaker Zack Snyder freely admitted that his vision to differentiate the DC Extended Universe from the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't find many backers. Snyder's cut of Justice League, the critical and commercial disappointment that released in 2017, will debut on streaming services around the world this week.

In an interview, he said that trust in him 'eroded' after the dismal critical reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, prompting Warner Bros to hire Joss Whedon for rewrites on Justice League, which was in production at the time, and ultimately as Snyder's replacement.

He told The New York Times that he knew before BvS, 'when we made Man of Steel', that the general audiences hadn't taken to his vision for superheroes with the same enthusiasm that they had for Marvel movies. He said, "Marvel is doing something else. They’re doing, at the highest level, this popular action-comedy with a heart. And they have that nailed. An effort to duplicate that is insanity because they’re so good at it. What DC had was mythology at an epic level, and we were going to take them on this amazing journey. Frankly, I was the only one saying that."

Also read: Zack Snyder's Justice League leaked on HBO Max during a Tom & Jerry glitch, Ray Fisher reacts

Asked if he ever felt the desire to make Marvel-style films, he said, "No, not at all. I don’t know how to hit a ball any different than I hit it. A director has one skill — your point of view. That’s all you have. If you’re trying to imitate another way of making a movie, then you’re on a slippery slope."

The theatrical version of Justice League reportedly lost Warner Bros approximately $70 million, which is what the studio, under a new management, paid Snyder to complete his vision. The director's four-hour film will be released on March 18 on HBO Max, and on BookMyShow Stream in India.

