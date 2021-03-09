Zack Snyder's Justice League leaked on HBO Max during a Tom & Jerry glitch, Ray Fisher reacts
- The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't debut until March 18. However, a glitch on HBO Max led to the Snyder Cut debuting on the platform early. The four-hour cut from director Snyder was played on the streaming platform for users attempting to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
The accidental debut was reportedly available for a few hours before it was taken down from the platform. Deadline reported that HBO Max confirmed the error in a statement. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” HBO Max said.
Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown among biggest winners
Justice League star Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, took to Twitter and urged fans to refrain from watching the leak and to stream it on the day of its release. "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE," he tweeted.
Justice League originally released in 2017. The movie was directed by Snyder but he stepped down during the post-production stage. The duty to wrap the movie was handed to The Avengers director Joss Whedon. The movie left fans disappointed and they began petitions demanding for Snyder's version of the movie.
After years of demands, Warner Bros confirmed that Snyder's cut of Justice League will release on HBO Max. Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot(Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).
The teasers and trailers have already got fans excited about the movie. To top it off, Snyder has been sharing photos and videos from the upcoming release to hype up the cut. Fans have already drawn parallels with the original release and found differences in both versions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger
- Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'
- Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder's Justice League leaks on HBO Max, Ray Fisher reacts
- The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Critics Choice Awards 2021: Check out the complete winners' list here
- The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday. Nomadland bagged four awards while late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler
- Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video
- Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
- Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel
- Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun
- Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans' friend has funny reactions to first Captain America movie's scenes
- Chris Evans shared a video montage of his friend visiting the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger and reacting to his scenes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set
- Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4
- Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement
- Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe
- Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox