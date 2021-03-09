IND USA
Justice League is set to release on March 18.
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League leaked on HBO Max during a Tom & Jerry glitch, Ray Fisher reacts

  • The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't debut until March 18. However, a glitch on HBO Max led to the Snyder Cut debuting on the platform early. The four-hour cut from director Snyder was played on the streaming platform for users attempting to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.

The accidental debut was reportedly available for a few hours before it was taken down from the platform. Deadline reported that HBO Max confirmed the error in a statement. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” HBO Max said.

Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown among biggest winners

Justice League star Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, took to Twitter and urged fans to refrain from watching the leak and to stream it on the day of its release. "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE," he tweeted.


Justice League originally released in 2017. The movie was directed by Snyder but he stepped down during the post-production stage. The duty to wrap the movie was handed to The Avengers director Joss Whedon. The movie left fans disappointed and they began petitions demanding for Snyder's version of the movie.

After years of demands, Warner Bros confirmed that Snyder's cut of Justice League will release on HBO Max. Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot(Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

The teasers and trailers have already got fans excited about the movie. To top it off, Snyder has been sharing photos and videos from the upcoming release to hype up the cut. Fans have already drawn parallels with the original release and found differences in both versions.

justice league snyder cut

