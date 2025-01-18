Justin Baldoni speaks out on legal battle with Blake Lively: 'I’m leaning on…'

Justin Baldoni has finally addressed his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively. In a brief interview with TMZ, the actor spoke candidly about the situation while accompanied by his wife, Emily, and one of their children, according to the video. This marks his first public comments since the legal dispute came to light, offering a glimpse into his thoughts during a turbulent time. Justin Baldoni has publicly addressed his legal dispute with Blake Lively, citing reliance on faith and family. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Baldoni is relying on family for support

In a very quick interview with TMZ, Baldoni shared that he depends upon “faith” and “amazing friends and family” as he headed for LAX on Friday. The interview comes shortly after Baldoni filed his own lawsuit in response to the legal action initiated by Lively in December 2024. T

he 37-year-old accused the actor-director of inappropriate behaviour on the set of their film It Ends With Us, claiming that his actions led to an all-hands staff meeting where he was given strict guidelines regarding his conduct. The situation has since escalated into a legal battle, with both actors now taking formal steps to address the allegations.

In her lawsuit, Lively detailed several specific instances of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Baldoni, including claims that after the staff meeting, he was prohibited from showing her nude photos of women, asking about her weight, and discussing his genitalia. He was banned from “adding sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project,” as reported by In Touch.

She also accused him of heading a “smear campaign” against Lively.

Baldoni files responds with a lawsuit against Lively

In a dramatic legal move, Baldoni and his lawyer, Brody Freedman have officially filed a lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, following through on their earlier promise. The 179-page complaint, as reported by In Touch, outlines serious allegations, including civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

According to the document, Baldoni claims that the actions of the Lively-Reynolds duo, along with Sloane’s involvement, caused significant harm to his personal and professional reputation, with far-reaching consequences. The legal document added, “Wayfarer persuaded Lively to ‘permit’ Baldoni and the Wayfarer team, along with their friends and family, to attend — though only under demeaning and humiliating conditions.”

He also claimed that Lively banned her from attending the afterparty and was instead “relegated to a separate theatre to view the Film, required to arrive at a different time than the rest of the cast and instructed to leave the red carpet immediately once Lively arrived.”