Karen Pirie Season 2 first look: Release date, cast and all you need to know about ITV show

Karen Pirie is making a return with season 2. The ITV crime drama will start premiering on June 21. On Wednesday, the British TV network shared a post on Instagram, giving fans a first look at the cast. In one of the images, we see Lauren Lyle in the role of Detective Inspector Karen Pirie. Wearing a green sweater and a black jacket, she is captured looking straight into the camera. Karen Pirie Season 2 first look photos(Instagram/ itv)

“Karen Pirie is BACK for Season 2! Here's a first look at Lauren Lyle returning as DI Karen Pirie as the cast dive into the 1980s to solve a cold case involving a brutal kidnapping from a fish and chip shop,” read the text attached to the post.

As per a Deadline report, the new season follows Karen, as she takes on a high-profile cold case that puts her in the spotlight. The story is based on Val McDermid’s novel A Darker Domain and has been adapted by Emer Kenny, who also returns to the cast.

In addition to Lauren Lyle, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Steve John Shepherd, Rakhee Thakrar and Emer Kenny are making a return to the show. New faces this season include Saskia Ashdown, James Cosmo, Frances Tomelty and John Michie.

Season 2 has three episodes, each around two hours long. If you are in the US or Canada, you can catch it on BritBox. In the UK, it will stream on ITVX and STV Player, and air on ITV and STV. The show is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Season 1 of Karen Pirie premiered in September 2022 and followed a young detective sergeant who reopens a 25-year-old murder case. The killing of a barmaid had stayed unsolved until a true-crime podcast brought it back into focus. Karen was put in charge and had to uncover long-hidden secrets. The season ended in October 2022.

