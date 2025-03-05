Karla Sofia Gascon talks about Oscars, teases host Conan O'Brien: 'He's fantastic, looks more like the great…'

Actor Karla Sofia Gascon took to social media on Monday to express her gratitude to the Academy and congratulate the 2025 Oscar winners. Karla, who made history as the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for Best Actress, had been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks due to resurfaced social media posts. (Also Read | Karla Sofia Gascon shares powerful four-word message after Oscars 2025) Karla Sofia Gascon shared a post on Instagram.

In her Instagram message, Karla thanked the Academy for her nomination and for inviting her to the ceremony. "I enjoyed it very much. It was entertaining and fun, especially the fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel--he is fantastic and looks more like the great Conan O'Brien every day," she wrote.

Karla also shared a lighthearted anecdote about receiving gifts for her Oscar nomination, including a bag of chips and a lemon-flavoured soda that unexpectedly contained THC. "I laugh now even though I still have vertigo, but I did get scared. Good thing my daughter didn't take it to school," she joked.

The actor concluded her message by congratulating all the winners, including Zoe Saldana, who won for her role in Emilia Perez, and songwriters Clement Ducol and Camille, who won for the film's song El Mal.

"I loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this return. Congratulations to all the winners, especially @zoesaldana @camilleofficiel @clementducol Thank you @netflix @whynotproductions_officiel #jacquesaudiard. Thank you, Emilia Pérez, for having taught me so many things," she wrote.

Following the recent controversy surrounding her offensive resurfaced tweets, Karla marked her presence at the Oscars but skipped posing on the red carpet.

As per Variety, she was first caught on camera during Conan O'Brien's monologue on Sunday night, after the comedian made a joke about the number of f-bombs her publicist likely uttered this award season.

He then spoke directly to Karla as the camera locked onto her in the crowd, saying. "If you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Karla recently faced backlash after X users discovered tweets from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Later in a statement to Variety, she apologised, saying, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life, I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Among her several resurfaced tweets, Karla critiqued the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony. She also called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler" after he was killed by a police officer in 2020 and inspired protests around the US.

Karla-starrer Emilia Perez received 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director. Karla's nomination was notable as she was the first openly trans woman to get a best actress nod.