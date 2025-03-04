Karla Sofia Gascon shares powerful four-word message after Oscars 2025

Karla Sofia Gascon made her presence known at the Oscars 2025 on March 2, where she was nominated for Best Actress. However, she did not take home the coveted statue, losing to Mikey Madison for her role in Anora, Gascon's grace remained evident. After the show, the actress took to her Instagram Story, sharing a photo and a brief, yet powerful four-word message with her followers. Karla Sofia Gascon, nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars 2025, lost to Mikey Madison. Post-ceremony, she shared an Instagram photo with a Buddhist chant. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Gascon’s short message after Oscar snub

Alongside her picture, Gascon wrote, “Nam Myoho Renge Kyo” which seemed to be an accent-less version of a Japanese Buddhist chant, “Nam Myōhō Renge Kyō.” The image showed the Emilia Perez actor with her head bowed down and both her hands pressed together in a prayer motion while she stood on the red carpet of the event.

The chant embodies a deep devotion to the principle of cause and effect. According to sokaglobal.org, the saying translates to: “It is a pledge to oneself to never yield to difficulties and to win over one’s suffering. At the same time, it is a vow to help others activate this law in their own lives and achieve happiness," as reported by The Mirror US.

She also tuned the picture to one of the Tina Turner songs. The singer credited Buddhism with providing her with the strength to escape her abusive marriage to Ike Turner in 1976, and the chant she embraced became a daily mantra that helped her through difficult times.

O’Brien welcomes Gascon to the Oscars with a burn

Gascon’s recent post, which included a similar chant, has sparked speculation. It is unclear whether she intended to draw a parallel between her own struggles and Tina's iconic journey or if her message was a subtle response to the burn she received from Oscars host Conan O'Brien during the ceremony.

He called out Gascon’s controversial tweets on stage as he said, “Karla if you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” It was also a dig at the fellow late-night host who has hosted the Oscars four times.