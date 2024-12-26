Kate Winslet is trying to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to ‘settle down’ and get married to Vittoria Ceretti: Report

Kate’s advice to Leo

As per RadarOnline.com, Kate is reportedly trying to convince him to ditch his bachelor lifestyle. "Kate adores Leo and thinks he'd make a great husband and father, and she thinks he's just letting fear of the unknown hold him back. She's heard him talk about getting serious with past girlfriends plenty of times, but then he always chickens out and lets them slip through his fingers, and she's worried he'll make the same mistake with Vittoria," said a source.

According to the insider, Kate, who has been married to Edward Abel Smith, 46, since 2012, is convinced that the 26-year-old model is the right one for Leonardo, 50.

The source shared: "He's raved to Kate about how special Vittoria is, and it's obvious she's been a great influence on him because he's back in great shape and really taking care of himself again. One of the reasons Kate and Leo get along so well is that she's not afraid to call him out on his bull---- and tell him what she really thinks. And she's not holding back about his relationship issues. She's told him he needs to grow up and take the next step in life because as far as she's concerned, he's really missing out."

About Leo’s relationship

Over the years, Leo has earned the reputation of being one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. Many wonder if Leo will ever settle down. Leo is currently dating Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 26.

They met at the 2023 premiere of his film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, during the Cannes Film Festival. The pair was spotted last year in Milan alongside Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 81, celebrating the actor’s 49th birthday in Los Angeles and dancing at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.