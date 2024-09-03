Keanu Reeves is Hollywood's youngest 60-year-old with 5 films in pipeline, a hit novel and more

Keanu Reeves just turned 60! The John Wick star has his slate full, packed with a number of exciting and diverse projects. The star is considered one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, and is admired by fans for his kind personality and unfiltered interviews. Here are some of the projects lined up for him that fans can expect to release in the upcoming years. (Also read: Nicole Kidman's Babygirl wows Venice: Her upcoming projects prove she is still going strong) Keanu Reeves at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

John Wick 5

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment in the John Wick franchise after John Wick: Chapter 4 which arrived in March 2023. Despite what happens at the end of that film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake that work is underway on ideas for the next installment. In an interview with Total Film, Keanu said, "The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they’ll like it."

Meanwhile, a spinoff movie set in the universe of John Wick, titled Ballerina, is in the works. Ana de Armas will play the lead in it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Keanu is part of the third installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which will be his next release. Directed by Jeff Fowler, and also featuring Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba, the film is slated for a December release.

The Entertainment System Is Down

Keanu will feature in writer and director Ruben Östlund's next film for A24, titled The Entertainment System is Down. The director is best known for his recent satirical comedies The Square (2017) and Triangle of Sadness (2022), both of which won top prizes at Cannes Film Festival. The film, billed as a dark comedy, also stars Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst, Woody Harrelson, and Nicholas Braun.

BRZRKR Live-Action Movie

Keanu is attached to the live-action adaptation of BRZRKR, which was originally a comic book series co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt. “We’re working with Netflix who have been very cool. They’re going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well. We’re talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced,” he said to Collider way back in 2021.

Rally Car

Rally Car has been stuck in production limbo for the last few years. The film was first mentioned in 2017, but since then no update has come about the cast or the crew. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film tells ‘the story follows a NASCAR driver who revitalizes his career by entering an international race across China.’

More about Keanu's book

Apart from his involvement in so many projects, Keanu also authored a book, titled The Book of Elsewhere, which released earlier this year in July. Co-written with sci-fi author China Miéville, it is the first novel set in the universe of BRZRKR, which is developed by the actor.

Keanu opened up about the experience of creating the book and shared his thoughts on mortality in an interview with The New York Times. "Maybe I don't understand the violence of the world. I don't understand that we all know we're going to die, and we kill each other over things that are, perhaps as you look back at them, not so important. Maybe I wonder about the world, you know, how did we get here, who are we."

Keanu also owns a motorcycle company called Arch. Moreover, the actor also owns a publishing house, X Artists' Books, with partner Alexandra Grant. Together, they have published the adult picture book, Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows, in 2016.