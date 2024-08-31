Nicole Kidman's Babygirl wows Venice: Her upcoming projects prove she is still going strong

Nicole Kidman returned to Venice Film Festival two decades after the Jonathan Glazer film Birth opened to boos and polarised the audience. This time, she arrived with another risky feature, Halina Reijn's Babygirl, an erotic thriller that electrified that festival to such a thrill that the film went to earn a six-minute-long standing ovation. Within the span of two decades, what has remained unchanged is the Australian actor's willingness to take risks and carve out fearless performances from every single project she touches. (Even Nicole Kidman thinks her new film is too erotic: ‘Not something that the world normally sees’) Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Babygirl", in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 30, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki(REUTERS)

At 57, the Academy Award-winner is more prolific that she has ever been. She's everywhere – from featuring on the AMC ad marveling over the transformative power of cinema, to receiving the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, and anchoring the most buzzworthy titles on Television. Kidman is still going strong, and if her recent output is any indication, that is not going to slow down anytime soon. Take a look at her most recent and upcoming works.

Recent projects

A Family Affair

The actor took a chance in this Netflix romantic comedy film directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon and came out with flying colours. The film had Nicole playing the role of a widowed writer who begins a relationship with a young actor (Zac Efron) for whom her daughter (Joey King) works.

Expats

Nicole Kidman was in top form as a housewife and former landscape designer coming to terms with a personal tragedy in Lulu Wang's drama Expats. Based on a novel by Janice Y. K. Lee, the miniseries released on Prime Video earlier this year on January.

Upcoming projects

The Perfect Couple

Next week, Nicole Kidman enters Big Little Lies territory with the release of The Perfect Couple, the new Netflix drama series. An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, it also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Ishan Khatter.

Babygirl

Nicole Kidman plays a successful businesswoman who has an affair with an intern in the erotic thriller Babygirl. It also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde. Babygirl will release in theatres this December.

Lioness

Nicole Kidman teams up with Zoe Saldana to headline season two of Special Ops: Lioness, a spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. It is all set to release on October 27 on Paramount +.

Hope

The actor is attached to star and executive produce the series adaptation of Hope, which takes place within the span of twelve days of a family’s Christmas together, and the unravelling that occurs within their relationships.

Spellbound

Nicole is included in the voice cast of animated musical adventure fantasy comedy film directed by Vicky Jenson. Also starring Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis and Javier Bardem, the show will hit Netflix on November 22.

Pretty Things

As per a Variety report, Nicole will play one of the two leads in an Amazon adaptation of Janelle Brown’s novel Pretty Things. Details about the cast and crew of the project is yet to disclosed.

Things I Know To Be True

The TV series adaptation of Andrew Bovell's award-winning play of the same name will star Nicole. “I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be,” said the actor in a report by Deadline.

Crime Farms

Nicole is also attached to executive produce the drama series Crime Farm for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service. Billed as a ‘psychosexual love story’, Crime Farms is based on forensic homicide experts and real-life couple Selma and Richard Eikelenboom, reported Variety.

Holland, Michigan

Nicole will team up with Mimi Cave from a screenplay by Andrew Sodroski for Holland, Michigan. The thriller also stars Succession star Matthew MacFayden, and Gel Garcia Bernal.

Mice

The team behind two of Nicole's most recent projects, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing- Blossom Films and Made Up Stories, unite to put a new project titled Mice. It will be directed by Justin Kurzel.