Even Nicole Kidman thinks her new film is too erotic: ‘Not something that the world normally sees’

Nicole Kidman is scared to think that her new film will be available to the world to see. The Australian actor felt ‘very exposed’ filming her new erotic thriller Babygirl. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole talked about the film ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and said that she has made several films ‘that are pretty exposing, but not like this.’ (Also read: Nicole Kidman gives rare shoutout to ex-husband Tom Cruise in AFI lifetime achievement award speech) This image released by A24 shows Nicole Kidman in a scene from "Babygirl." (Niko Tavernise/A24 via AP)(AP)

Nicole talks about Babygirl

Nicole said, "It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it. Halina would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me. It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.”

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern (Harris Dickinson) joins her company and she starts an affair with him.

Nicole added, "I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?”

More details

Babygirl is all set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film is directed by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.