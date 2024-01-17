The Bear, Succession, Abbott Elementary and more: Top Emmy winning shows and where to watch them online

From compelling dramas to hilarious comedies, the Emmy winning shows have left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape this year. While some of these shows have ended their run, others are still going strong. Abbot Elementary, The Bear and Succession TV series posters(IMDb)

In case you haven't watched them all and are wonderinf where to stream them, we've got you covered. Here's a look at the streaming platforms that bring these Emmy-winning gems directly to your small screens.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

(Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio introduces Martin Scorsese to Hayao Miyazaki classics. Have you watched them?)

Beef (Netflix)

Beef TV series(IMDb)

This limited dark comedy series is created by Lee Sung Jin and follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), two strangers whose lives become more and more entangled following a road rage incident. The series consists of 10 episodes and has won 5 Emmys this year.

The show is available to stream globally on Netflix.

Succession (Max)

Succession TV Series(IMDb)

Step into the high-stakes world of the Roy family with this comedy-drama series, crafted by Jesse Armstrong. This show's compelling narrative unfolds the tumultuous lives of the Roy family, proprietors of a sprawling global media and entertainment empire. It features incredible performances from Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin. The series bagged 6 Emmys this year.

In India, you can stream the show on Jio Cinema.

The White Lotus (Max)

The White Lotus TV Series(IMDb)

Dive into the intriguing world of dark humor and intricate relationships with this anthology show created by Mike White. Set against the backdrop of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, this dark comedy unravels the often bizarre interactions between guests and employees.

The stellar cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, and Meghann Fahy.

In India, the show is available to stream on Jio Cinema.

(Also Read: Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession and The Bear tie with six wins each)

The Bear (Hulu)

The Bear TV Series(IMDb)

The comedy-drama series crafted by Christopher Storer centers around an award-winning chef's return to his roots in Chicago, tasked with the management of his late brother's bustling sandwich shop.

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star in this captivating comedy. The series has claimed 6 Emmy Awards this year.

In India, you can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Black Bird TV series(IMDb)

In this miniseries, developed by Dennis Lehane, James "Jimmy" Keene faces a 10-year prison term for drug charges. A surprising turn arises when federal authorities offer him a fully commuted sentence with no conditions – on one condition: Keene must extract a confession from an alleged serial killer.

The show stars Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton in the lead. It won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.

In India, the series is available to watch on Apple TV+.

(Also Read: Succession star Kieran Culkin reminds his wife that they'd (maybe) have another baby if he won at the Emmy Awards)

Abbott Elementary (Max)

Abbot Elementary TV series(IMDb)

Quinta Brunson's mockumentary sitcom introduces us to Janine Teagues, a perpetually upbeat second-grade teacher, at the underfunded Abbott Elementary in Philadelphia.

Featuring a dynamic cast that includes Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Lisa Ann Walter, this series won 2 Emmys this year.

The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.