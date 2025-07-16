Keira Knightley-Matthew Macfayden's Pride and Prejudice to re-release in India on this date

British filmmaker Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice is set to return to Indian theatres with a special re-release to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, the 2005 film will be re-released in theatres on July 25, the multiplex chain PVR INOX, in association with United International Pictures (UIP), announced on Wednesday. (Also read: Aasif Khan heart attack: Panchayat actor hospitalised after ‘health issues’, says, ‘Don’t take one day for granted') Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in a still from the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.(IMDb.com)

About the re-release

The beloved romantic film is an adaptation of the 1813 classic novel of the same name by celebrated author Jane Austin.

Set in early 19th-century England, the film featured Knightley as the spirited Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates issues of class, family, and romance.

When the wealthy and aloof Mr Darcy, portrayed by Macfayden, enters her life, initial misunderstandings and prejudices threaten to keep them apart. However, as truths unfold, both Elizabeth and Darcy confront their own flaws and assumptions, leading to mutual respect and ultimately, love.

The film was praised for its cinematography, background score, strong performances and emotional take on Austen’s timeless themes. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for Knightley,

"Pride & Prejudice" featured a star-studded ensemble cast which also included Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Judi Dench, Talulah Riley and Rupert Friend.

The movie was re-released in US theatres in April and earned over USD 5 million.

“We’re delighted to bring 'Pride & Prejudice' to PVR INOX in India following its international re-release," Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said in a statement.

"This year marks a milestone anniversary for this beautiful adaptation, which very quickly propelled itself into cult classic status. The film has had a very successful re-release internationally, so we were eager to offer fans in India the same cinematic experience. We’re thrilled to celebrate this iconic film as it continues to cement its place in cinema history," she added.