Kelley Mack dies: Here have a look at her other notable works aside from The Walking Dead

Kelley Mack, known for her role as Addy in AMC’s The Walking Dead, passed away on 2 August in Cincinnati after a battle with glioma. She was just 33. Kelley Mack dies at 33 following a private battle with a rare central nervous system glioma.(instagram/@itskelleymack)

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” Mack's family posted on her Instagram.

While many remember Mack for her role in Season 9 of the post-apocalyptic drama, where her character was abducted by the Whisperers in the season finale, her acting footprint stretched far.

Who was Kelley Mack?

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow on 10 July 1992, in Cincinnati, she stepped in front of the camera at a young age, acting in commercials as a child. She then went to New York’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she received an Acting Award for her debut role as Chloe in the indie drama The Elephant Garden (2008), which also snagged a Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kelley Mack's notable works

She appeared in popular series like 9-1-1, Chicago, and Schooled—the Modern Family spinoff and made her mark on the big screen in indie titles like Broadcast Signal Intrusion opposite Harry Shum Jr., Mr. Manhattan, and the upcoming film Universal.

Notably, her 2016 production, A Knock at the Door, won the Festival Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and picked up two FilmQuest nominations. In 2015, she wrote, directed, and edited the short Positive and also worked as a cinematographer on The Kingdom (2014).

Kelley also voiced match for Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

She was also an executive producer and star of Universal, an upcoming feature from writer-producer Stephen Portland.

There will be a memorial service on August 16 at the Glendale Lyceum in Glendale, Ohio. Her friends and collaborators are also having a life celebration event for her in Los Angeles.