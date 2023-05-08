Kendall Jenner sparks family feud by calling out Kris Kardashian in throwback video

Kendall Jenner is making headlines once again, and this time it's for calling out her mom Kris Kardashian in a rather awkward moment. In a throwback clip that has resurfaced on Reddit, the 27-year-old interrupts a discussion between her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kris, which quickly escalates into a heated argument. US model Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.(AFP)

The family sat around an island in someone's lavish kitchen when Kim asked her older sister if her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was invited to the party. Kourtney replied that she wasn't sure, which made Kim fire back, "You have to invite Scott!"

Kris then chimed in and told her eldest child that she had to invite Scott because he was still part of their family. But Kendall wasn't having it and asked, "What about my dad?" referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who split from Kris in 2013.

Kris smirked but appeared to be lost for words as Kendall continued to voice her opinion. "They've both done fcked up things in different ways," she said, as Kris then mustered up some words. "But nobody that's coming would even know how to respond to her because of all the things," she said as Kendall interrupted and fumed, "So the fck what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn't come."

The clip quickly went viral, and fans and critics alike had nothing but praise for Kendall. "I feel like Kendall is the only one with brain cells and a backbone in that family," a user commented. "You can see the relief on Kourt's face that someone is on her side and fighting for her," a different person observed.

The comments come after fans were thrilled to see Scott make an appearance in the trailer for the upcoming third season of The Kardashians. In a brief scene toward the end of the explosive clip, Scott was seen enjoying some food with Khloe Kardashian and looked suave with his dark hair slicked back and sporting a thick beard. Scott bluntly asked Khloe where she and her baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson, stood in their relationship.