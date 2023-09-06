Kevin Costner's estranged wife seeks $575K in legal fees amid divorce battle

Kevin Costner is in the eye of a legal storm as his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, seeks an additional $575,000 to cover her legal fees and expert costs amidst their ongoing legal battle. This follows a recent court ruling that ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support, significantly less than her initial request of $161,592. FILE - Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In a new court filing, Baumgartner's attorneys argue that her legal expenses are justified, stating, "Christine’s total fees and expert costs were roughly one-half of Kevin’s — and she is the 'out spouse.' There can be no argument that the fees are reasonable and that Kevin can pay."

However, Costner's legal team had previously succeeded in reducing Baumgartner's child support request by more than half. The legal skirmish is set to intensify in November, with the focus shifting to their prenuptial agreement.

Court documents reveal that Costner was already directed by the court to advance $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in expert costs to Baumgartner by August 1st. Despite this, a substantial additional contribution is deemed necessary to proceed with the legal battle and ensure the case reaches trial in November.

Baumgartner's legal representatives have consistently portrayed Costner as "a man of extraordinary wealth." This claim finds support in Costner's substantial earnings, including a staggering $11 million for his role in Season 4 of the hit series Yellowstone, making him one of the highest-paid TV stars. For Season 5, he secured $10 million for just eight episodes, further solidifying his financial stature.

Additionally, Costner is working on the highly anticipated four-film series, Horizon. The first two films have already been shot, with Costner earning a remarkable $12 million for each, albeit deferring his payments voluntarily. A forensic account uncovered that his annual cash flow for 2021 and 2022 amounted to a staggering $19,248,467.