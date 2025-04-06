Kevin Hart's India show tickets on sale now: Here's how to buy, the conditions, location and more

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is coming to India as part of his World Tour! The American actor and comedian will be performing in India this month as part of the new world tour, titled Acting My Age, to India on April 30. The tickets for the show are on sale now. Check out more details about the date, location, ticket prices, conditions and more. (Also read: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is coming to India to perform for the first time on his world tour) Kevin Hart will be performing in India as part of his World Tour. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

Show timings

The details about the tickets and the show timing went on live on District Updates. The show will take place in Indira Gandhi Arena, Delhi on April 30. The show is tentatively set to begin from 7:30PM, and as per the site, will run for two hours and thirty minutes.

Ticket prices

The prices for the tickets start from ₹ 4,000, and go up to ₹20,000, based on the seating arrangement. The tickets can be booked from this link.

Conditions

The event also listed the items that are prohibited in the show. It includes Cameras, IPODs, IPADs, Tripods, Monopod, Selfie Stick, Google Glasses, Snapchat Glasses, Audio Recording Equipment, Video Recording Equipment, Illegal drugs/substances, and Cooler/Ice chest.

Some of the other conditions include:

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Kevin was last seen as part of the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet.