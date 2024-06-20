Kylie Jenner bursts into tears over brutal trolling for looking ‘old’: 'It's a miracle that…'

Kylie Jenner cried a lot following the harsh criticism she has received for her January's Paris Fashion Week appearance. Kylie Jenner lamented to her sister Kendall that netizens on social media had been making fun of her "old" appearance after candid photos of the 26-year-old went viral.(Hulu)

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kylie lamented to her sister Kendall that netizens on social media had been making fun of her "old" appearance after candid photos of the 26-year-old went viral.

In Thursday's brand-new season 5 episode, "Baby Rocky," Kylie and Kendall talk about how they feel about the public and media opinions that have "dehumanized" their famous family.

“It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty,” Kylie said while looking at the camera. She admitted that it is becoming “exhausting” for her to keep hearing about her looks for over past 10 years.

Kendall consoles Kylie

Over the past year, Kylie claims to have been "on a journey" and to have dissolved half of her lip filler. She eventually begins to weep as she describes reading critical remarks about her appearance in her social media posts, stating, “I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me.”

“It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?” she cried as Kendall gave her a hug.

She mentioned that people were commenting on her appearance even before “I got lip filler.” “I look old, I see it under every post.”

Kendall expresses empathy, acknowledging that their family's fame makes it practically hard to attempt and win over their detractors. “It's sadly something we just have to, like, really grow tough skin on,” she continued.

Kylie talks about plastic surgery

Kylie further said that some people compliment her appearance, but others criticize her because they think she underwent a lot of plastic surgery.

"I'm like, even if I did get so much surgery, and I got all these things, I still don't think it's OK to talk about someone's looks," she noted.

In 2018, Kylie disclosed that she "got rid" of her lip fillers back. At the time, a source told ET that her choice was driven by her role as Stormi's mother.

She became "more conscious of herself" after having her first child and she was in love with her natural look, according to the source.