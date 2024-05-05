Who is Eugenio Casnighi? Italian model claims he got fired from Met Gala for stealing spotlight from Kylie Jenner

Italian model Eugenio Casnighi, 26, was allegedly fired from his greeter position at the Met Gala after his good looks overshadowed stars like Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. "I just got fired from the Met Gala,” said Eugenio Casnighi in a recent TikTok video.(Getty Images)

"I just got fired from the Met Gala,” said the model in a recent TikTok video.

"They fired me because I went viral last year,” added the model.

Casnighi's rugged looks garnered attention at the 2023 Met Gala, leading to viral footage and discussions about his appearance.

Despite being confirmed to attend this year's event, Casnighi said he was disinvited by the organisers, who accused him of attracting too much attention to himself, saying “you made it about yourself, so we don't want to work with you anymore.”

In one of the videos that went viral on social media, it appeared that the person filming the interview of Emma Chamberlain and Jennie was taken aback by Casnighi's looks and shifted the focus of the camera from Blackpink to his face.

“Trying to focus on Emma interviewing Jennie from Blackpink, but…” was written in the video that went viral.

Casnighi claims that he has messages and emails that support his statements.

What goes on behind the scenes at the Met Gala?

On Saturday, Casnighi spoke to DailyMail.com and revealed what it was like to be a part of the highly sought-after event.

At the last two Met Galas, he disclosed, an unidentified celebrity “got into problems because they started smoking in the tent before the stairs.”

"That's not allowed," Casnighi clarified. However this person showed no concern. He went on, "They are very famous, so they can do whatever they want," refusing to name the celebrity.

What does Eugenio Casnighi have to say about working with Kylie Jenner?

He shared his disappointment over being removed from the event at short notice, despite being instructed to work with Kylie Jenner.

“But when people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner, of course I ended up in the picture.”

Casnighi expressed support for Kylie Jenner's appearance, stating that while it may not be entirely natural, “I still think she's beautiful."

Now free from a non-disclosure agreement, Casnighi plans to share more details about his termination.

"I can say much more, because legally I can say whatever I want now."