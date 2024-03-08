Kylie Jenner says she does not want to ‘talk about’ Timothée Chalamet amid split rumours

Kylie Jenner is not interested in talking about her personal life, especially questions related to actor Timothée Chalamet, with whom she has been linked for an year now. The Khy founder did not answer a question about Timothée in a new interview with The New York Times, and limited her answers only to her businesses. (Also read: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner kiss at Golden Globes 2024; fans want to know what they are saying to each other. Watch) Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Instagram)

What Kylie said

In the interview, Kylie was asked about her departure in self-styling, and whether her new ‘clean girl’ era was some sort of an influence from Dune star Timothée Chalamet. In response, Kylie said, “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Kylie also added that she is not interested in paying attention to fan questions about her personal style getting inspired by her relationship with the actor as she is focusing the attention on her businesses. Speculations about a possible split between the two emerged after Kylie shared her daily routine, with daughter Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner, while Timothée was notably missing.

More details

Kylie and Timothée Chalamet went public at the Golden Globe awards held earlier this year. The two shared a romantic moment at the ceremony. The two sat beside each other, where they were seen talking during the ad break. The duo smiled and also shared a kiss. The official page of Golden Globes also shared the candid moment on their X account. "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner" read the caption.

After months of dating rumours, Kylie and Timothée went public for the first time with their romance last year in September. The duo had attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

Timothée was most recently seen in Dune: Part Two, which hit theatres on March 1. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Dune: Part Two read, “These are distinctly brilliant scenes, but they're far and few in this 2-hour-46-minute saga. Besides a few well-choreographed action scenes, most of Dune: Part Two shares the same issues as its predecessor – it stretches its vision so high to measure its lofty ideas that it ends up falling back with a thud."

