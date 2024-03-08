 Kylie Jenner does not want to ‘talk about’ Timothée Chalamet | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kylie Jenner says she does not want to ‘talk about’ Timothée Chalamet amid split rumours

Kylie Jenner says she does not want to ‘talk about’ Timothée Chalamet amid split rumours

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 08, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Kylie Jenner dodged a question about Timothée Chalamet in a new interview amid speculation that the couple has broken up.

Kylie Jenner is not interested in talking about her personal life, especially questions related to actor Timothée Chalamet, with whom she has been linked for an year now. The Khy founder did not answer a question about Timothée in a new interview with The New York Times, and limited her answers only to her businesses. (Also read: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner kiss at Golden Globes 2024; fans want to know what they are saying to each other. Watch)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Instagram)
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Instagram)

What Kylie said

In the interview, Kylie was asked about her departure in self-styling, and whether her new ‘clean girl’ era was some sort of an influence from Dune star Timothée Chalamet. In response, Kylie said, “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kylie also added that she is not interested in paying attention to fan questions about her personal style getting inspired by her relationship with the actor as she is focusing the attention on her businesses. Speculations about a possible split between the two emerged after Kylie shared her daily routine, with daughter Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner, while Timothée was notably missing.

More details

Kylie and Timothée Chalamet went public at the Golden Globe awards held earlier this year. The two shared a romantic moment at the ceremony. The two sat beside each other, where they were seen talking during the ad break. The duo smiled and also shared a kiss. The official page of Golden Globes also shared the candid moment on their X account. "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner" read the caption.

After months of dating rumours, Kylie and Timothée went public for the first time with their romance last year in September. The duo had attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

Timothée was most recently seen in Dune: Part Two, which hit theatres on March 1. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Dune: Part Two read, “These are distinctly brilliant scenes, but they're far and few in this 2-hour-46-minute saga. Besides a few well-choreographed action scenes, most of Dune: Part Two shares the same issues as its predecessor – it stretches its vision so high to measure its lofty ideas that it ends up falling back with a thud."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On