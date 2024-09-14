Lady Gaga mocks college group that claimed she'd never be famous: This is why you can’t give up when people put you down

Lady Gaga has an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, 13 Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and 18 MTV Music Video Awards to her credit as of now. But do you know that her collegemates back in New York University made a group that claimed she'd never be famous? (Also Read: Lady Gaga reveals massive engagement ring from fiance Michael Polansky at Venice Film Festival) Lady Gaga reacts to her college group that claimed she'd never be famous

Lady Gaga mocks college group

Lady Gaga on Friday commented on a TikTok that juxtaposed her achievements against the 12-member college Facebook group named, “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,” which addresses her by her real name. Lady Gaga commented on it, "Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when. This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going.”

Before she became a popstar, Lady Gaga attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. However, she dropped out in 2005 and began performing in New York clubs. Lady Gaga released her debut album The Fame in 2008, and went on to dole out multiple successful albums like Born This Way (2011) and most recently, Chromatica (2020). She also turned actor in 2013 and starred in Bradley Cooper's Oscar-nominated movie, A Star Is Born (2018).

Lady Gaga's next film

Lady Gaga will be next seen as the iconic comic book character Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker is set to release in theatres on October 2. The first joker was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original. It recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Lady Gaga made a stylish appearance.