Lady Gaga thought fiancé Michael Polansky was ‘joking’ when he proposed to her on April Fool’s Day

Lady Gaga is busy promoting her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux. The actor-singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week to talk about the film, where she also revealed how long time partner, Michael Polansky, asked her the big question. Lady Gaga quipped that at first she thought it was nothing but a joke. (Also read: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are reportedly engaged: Say hello to the fiancé) Lady Gaga, left, and Michael Polansky pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What Lady Gaga said

During the chat, where she was also joined by actors Demi Moore and Colin Farell, Lady Gaga talked about her engagement and said, “He proposed on April first and I thought he was joking. Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiancé.’ I had wanted to keep it a secret!”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the red carpet of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' at Venice Lido, on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

More details

Lady Gaga made headlines when she introduced Michael Polansky as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as her fiancé. She also performed at the Paris Olympics, and paid special tribute to

Lady Gaga had displayed her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival, as she walked the red carpet for the world premiere of the Joker sequel. The couple started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Gaga told Entertainment Tonight that her mother acted as a matchmaker She disclosed, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!”

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Joker: Folie À Deux, which is the sequel to 2019's Joker. She also released a companion music album, Harlequin, comprising of 13 songs. The film is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 4, 2024.