Latest visuals of Morgan Freeman spotted in New York has fans worried for his health

American actor and producer Morgan Freeman was recently spotted out and about in New York and the visuals of his latest outings have fans worried for his health.

The actor who was most recently seen in the dramedy A Good Person, can be seen walking out of a store and towards an awaiting car in the viral video. However, what sparked fans' concern was his walk. At a slow pace, the 86-year-old actor can be seen moving towards the car and also holding a handle for support to be able to climb onto his seat.

The video posted by a user on X has garnered about 8.3M views with 2.5K comments.

Many have been concerned over the Hollywood legend's health post watching the video.

“God I love that man. I 🙏🏻 he’s okay,” commented a worried fan.

“He’s getting up there in years pray he’s ok,” added another.

“We can not lose this man right now,” commented another concerned fan.

Well, it seems not all are jumping on the bandwagon. Many have been rationalising the actor's walk with the fact that he is “86” which means, he is getting old and will not be as strong as one is in his young age.

Additionally, a hashtag surrounding the video has been trending on X, #He's86, where people are reminding those concerned that old age does this to a person and there's no need to hype it up.

“He’s 86: we can’t all be Madonna,” quipped a fan.

“He's 86 what you expecting back flips into the car?” added another.

“Y’all he is old as hell, he was literally just on the View being interviewed, still articulate and coherent just moving slower bc he’s 86!!!” pointed out another X user.

“He’s 86. Him walking on his own at that age is a blessing.”