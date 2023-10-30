Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti get a little too cosy, too steamy at Halloween party. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti involved in some PDA at a Halloween party. As per a report by Page Six, the 25-year-old model even grabbed boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio’s behind as they shared an intimate moment at a Halloween bash in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pictures of the two have now gone viral on social media. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti spend time with actor’s mother in Milan. See pics) Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to model Vittoria Ceretti for several months now.

Leonardo and Vittoria together

As per a new report by Page Six, a pair of steamy pictures of the couple from a bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night showed Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, grabbing his butt. While Vittoria was all smiles in a costume and red wig, The Wolf of Wall Street actor was in a white T-shirt and black trousers. In the pictures, Vittoria slid her hand into the actor's underwear.

Their relationship timeline

Leonardo and Vittoria have been linked to each other for some time now. A few months ago in September, the couple was spotted outside Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy, with Leo's mother Irmelin Indenbirken. Although neither of the two have reacted to the romance rumours, pictures of Leonardo kissing the Italian model at an Ibiza pub also went viral a few months ago. The duo reportedly spent the summer travelling together, and Leonardo appears to be smitten with her and refers to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ and not just a casual fling.

Over the past few months, Leonardo was linked to several women. Leonardo was seen with 32 year-old Arabella Chi, star of Love Island, as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea. They were joined by Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire, among others. Arabella was seen in a leopard-print bikini with a matching sheer sarong around her waist.

Leonardo was last seen in longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese's period film Killers of the Flower Moon. It also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. It released in cinemas on October 20.

