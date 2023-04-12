Look how Ariana Grande shuts down her body shamers “concerns”

Pop Star Ariana Grande opens up about her changing appearance after receiving negative comments about her physique in a heartfelt TikTok video, on April 11. Image Credit: Steve Granitz

The pop star addressed her body shamer’s “concerns” about her body and states “what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.” Grande added, “I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. I just wanted to address your concerns about my body.”

Previously Grande opens about her anxiety, depression and PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) which she faced due to the 2017 Manchester bombing.

Addressing her images from the previous year, the former Nickelodeon star said, “I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my currents body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life and when I looked the way you consider my healthy. That in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Though the “Dangerous Woman” singer stated that she “shouldn’t have to explain” her physique, she is positive that “something good” will emerge from her “vulnerability.”

The Wicked actresses claimed that, “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

Former Nickelodeon star asked her fans to be gentle and less comfortable while commenting on people’s bodies. “You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

Grande also advised while giving compliments. She noted that addressing someone as ‘sexy’ also can be triggering. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards.”

She concluded her video on a fun note that she’s not “wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now.” She continued, “this is my face, these are my eyes so don’t freak out about that now too, please.”

Image Credit: Instagram

The Scream Queens alum advised, “I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re wearing, what you are going through. No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not, or anything, I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings.”

Ariana revealed that his next movie Wicked is ‘halfway’ done. Wicket is set to release in November 2024.