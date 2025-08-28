Luis Guzmán throws shade at former co-star Jennifer Lopez, says she was ‘ok’

Luis Guzmán did not sugarcoat his feelings about Jennifer Lopez when her name came up during a new interview. The 68-year-old actor sat with his Wednesday castmates for a “Hot Ones Versus” video published Tuesday, August 26, where he was asked to describe former co-stars in just one word. According to Parade, Emma Myers, 23, kicked things off by showing photos of Guzmán with Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler and Mark Wahlberg. Luis Guzmán sat with his Wednesday castmates for a “Hot Ones Versus” video published Tuesday, August 26.(Instagram/Luis Guzmán)

She then threw Lopez into the mix. Guzmán paused, gave a shrug, and delivered a flat response: “OK.” His castmates immediately broke into gasps and laughter at the unexpected shade.

Watch it here:

Luis Guzmán and Jennifer Lopez’s history on screen

Guzmán and Lopez go back decades. As per Parade, the two shared the screen in Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 film Out of Sight. Guzmán played escaped prisoner Jose “Chino” Chirino, while Lopez starred as U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco. The film also featured George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames, Steve Zahn and Viola Davis.

Though his take on Lopez was lukewarm, Guzmán had glowing things to say about other actors. When asked about Adam Sandler - with whom he has worked multiple times across films like Punch-Drunk Love, Anger Management and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - Guzmán called him “amazing.”

Love for his Wednesday family

When the focus shifted to his current Netflix co-stars, Guzmán lit up. He called Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, “bellísima,” and described Jenna Ortega, who leads the show as Wednesday, as “a prodigy.” Ortega smiled at the comment, replying, “Aww, I love you.” Guzmán mouthed the words back, making the moment even warmer.

Guzmán plays Gomez Addams in Wednesday, with Ortega as his daughter and Zeta-Jones as his wife. Season 2 of the hit Netflix series is releasing in two parts. The first dropped on August 6, and the second is set for release on September 3.

