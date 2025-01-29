Machine Gun Kelly calls out 'sources' behind rumours of no contact with Megan Fox: ‘How can sources say…'

As Megan Fox’s due date draws near, rumours about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly have been swirling, with claims that the couple is “not on good terms” and “aren’t even speaking to each other.” However, the rapper finally responded to the claims about the two not being in contact with each other. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face rumours of a troubled relationship as her due date nears. Kelly suggests claims of no contact are baseless as they lack credible sources.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MGK reacts to no contact claims between him and Fox

Kelly took to Instagram to clear the air about claims of no contact with Fox amid the latter’s pregnancy and recent split. On Tuesday, he addressed the rumours as he wrote, “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” along with a shirtless picture of him, as reported by Page Six. He did not provide more context to his statement.

The comment came after TMZ recently reported that “the lines of communication” between the parents-to-be are “closed.” The insiders told the media outlet that Fox “doesn’t want anything to do with” her ex-boyfriend and alleged that “Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

The sources also noted that it is yet to be clarified how Kelly and Fox would adopt a co-parenting style with the baby due in March.

Fox reportedly is up for a co-parenting relationship with Kelly

However, the insiders previously told Page Six that Fox has “every intention” of keeping an appropriate co-parenting relationship with the rapper. The outlet also reported that Kelly “wants nothing more” and “raise” their child together.

In November 2024, Fox and Kelly ended their relationship while vacationing in Colorado after the Jennifer’s Body star discovered something on the latter’s phone that prompted her to leave the trip early, alone, according to insiders speaking to Page Six. Sources close to the situation revealed that Fox had long struggled with “trusting” MGK due to his “past behaviour,” but had been willing to overlook these concerns for the sake of their family.