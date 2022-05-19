Man gets a laughing fit during Amber Heard-Johnny Depp’s trial, viewers say ‘dude is representing entire internet'

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamaton trial continues to grab attention of their fans and followers across the globe, a man is seen having a laughing fit during the proceedings and had to leave the room as he couldn't control himself. A video of a man, who some claim was actually part of Johnny's entourage, laughing hard, has gone viral on the web. Also read: Johnny Depp smiles as Amber Heard's lawyer imitates his voice amid trial, fans say 'she's his fan'

The video is from Tuesday when Amber was being questioned about her allegations of assault against ex-husband Johnny. The man is seen hiding his face with his hand as he continues to laugh but after all around him started smiling as well, he walks out of the courtroom after multiple objections from Johnny's attorney Camille Vasquez.

Those who came across the video reacted to it in the comments section. A viewer claimed that the man was actually Johnny's security guard. A viewer wrote, “Dude is representing the entire internet.” Another wrote, “He just remembered a joke from 10 years ago from out of the blue. That’s how mind numbing this trial is so far as to make his brain crack like that.”

A supporter of Johnny Depp commented on the video, “The laughing guy represents 99% of the world as to the absurdity of Amber's lies and her unwavering attempts to uphold them by adding even more lies!!” Commenting on the man leaving the courtroom, someone said, “Laughing is definitely contagious and I believe he left so he wouldn't be at risk of being held for contempt in court.”

During the trial on Tuesday, Johnny was also spotted smiling when Amber's lawyer did an impression of his voice.

Amber is defending herself against Johnny's USD 50 million libel lawsuit. His team accused her of destroying his career with false accusations of physical and sexual assault.

