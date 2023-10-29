Matthew Perry's last Instagram post featuring the hot tub at his home goes viral after his death

Matthew Perry's last post on Instagram is leaving fans emotional. Posted five days ago, the post has him enjoying the night inside a jacuzzi. The actor died on Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. Also read: Bollywood stars grieve the death of Chandler Bing from Friends Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends.(Screengrab)

Matthew Perry's last post

His last post features him relaxing under the moonlight. With the scenic city view in the background, the photo was shared with a witty caption. It read, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.”

Matthew used the name ‘Mattman’ referring to Batman. He was using it quite often in his social media posts. Previously, he had also posted a video of the moon which read, "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman."

Fans remember Matthew Perry

Meanwhile, fans are revisiting his memories on social media. Coming back to his last post, someone wrote in the comment section, “I did survive very stressful times thanks to him and the rest of the gang. Feels like losing a friend, doesn't it?” “Thank you for all of the laughter and joy you brought to the world. I hope you are at peace, and know how much you were beloved - truly beloved - by the world. Rest peacefully, F.R.I.E.N.D,” added another. One more commented, “You turned my life's lows into laughter, you were always there through sarcasm. Farewell, legend!”

Matthew died after he had returned to his LA home from a two-hour round of pickleball game. As per a report of TMZ, he had sent his assistant on an errand. The assistant came back after around two hours and found Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi, and dialled 911 for emergency assistance. Reportedly, no drugs were discovered at the scene. No foul play is being suspected.

The actor was 54. Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are currently investigating the death of Matthew reportedly. Matthew was best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in sitcom Friends.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail