Mel Gibson stirs controversy with ‘horrible’ conspiracy theories about LA wildfires: ‘They were messing with water…’

Mel Gibson is once again making headlines, this time for stirring controversy with remarks about the recent wildfires in California. During a January 10 appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, the 69-year-old actor raised eyebrows by suggesting that the California government, including Governor Gavin Newsom, may have been involved in the devastating disaster. His comments have quickly ignited a firestorm of conspiracy theories. US actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson attends a special screening of "Monster Summer" at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on September 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian calls LA Mayor ‘a joke’ after being forced to evacuate amid LA wildfires

Mel Gibson sparks conspiracy theories about LA wildfires

In talks with Laura Ingraham, the actor said, “I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another. They’ve been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things.” Gibson previously revealed that his home was “completely toasted” in the wildfires and never had a place “so perfectly burnt”.

His new comments echo President-elect Donald Trump’s recent claims about Newsom’s water management and environment conservational policies have allegedly resulted in the ongoing fires, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Gibson added, “And then in the events like this, you sort of look, well, is it on purpose? Which, it’s an insane thing to think. But one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind. What could it be? You know, what do they want? The state empty? I don’t know.”

Ingraham agreed in response to his statement and alluded that alleged the fire was built to clear up land for multi-family homes. She claimed, “Well, now there’s already talk. And we played a couple of soundbites. Of re-imagining the way rebuilding occurs. And obviously, there’s a great need for high-density housing in California and across the country. That’s a big push by the climate folks. And you’re already hearing rumblings of that. In this case, like goodbye, single-family homes. Hello, high-density housing!”

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Southern California house on fire? Here's what we know as conspiracy theories flood Internet

Gibson makes ‘horrible theories’

Gibson continued to add up more to the theories pile as he said, “Yeah. It’s pretty scary. And it’ll take decades to do that, too. It’s like even, even if it, you know, if it’s a good idea, which I don’t know if it is, but. Reminds me of the old cattle barons clearing people off the land, you know. But I don’t know. I have, you know, I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head, conspiracy theories and everything else, but it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water.”

He also pointed out, “And that the wind conditions were right and that there are people ready and willing and able to start fires. And are they commissioned to do so? Or are they just acting on their own volition? I don’t know. But they seem pretty well equipped. Some of these people that they’re catching.”

When Ingraham said, “A lot of questions, a lot of questions, Mel,” the actor teased, “You know, I’ll sift through the remains of my place and see if I can find any clues for you.”