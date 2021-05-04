IND USA
This year's Met Gala Host Committee will include actor Timothee Chalamet and musician Billie Eilish among others.(AP)
hollywood

Met Gala 2021: Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish to co-host

Met Gala 2021 will see actor Timothee Chalamet, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish co-chair the event along with tennis player Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 12:37 PM IST

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet and multiple Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish will be a part of this year's Met Gala Host Committee along with tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

Organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the fundraising gala is scheduled to be held in New York on September 13, pending government Covid-19 guidelines.

The event marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

On its official Twitter page, the Met said the Costume Institute's primary source of annual funding -- "will celebrate the upcoming two-part exhibition 'In America' focusing on the history of American fashion and honouring the 75th anniversary of The Costume Institute".

The gala will return live and in person this year to launch a two-part exhibition on American fashion, one of which will include the involvement of various film directors in the staging of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Each part of the exhibition -- one opening later this year, the other next spring -- will get its own gala: The September 13 gala will be a smaller-scale event with Covid-19 protocols, and will launch 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', opening on September 18, reported Deadline.

Next spring's gala is set for May 2, 2022, launching the second part of the exhibition titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion, opening May 5. Both parts of the exhibition will close September 5, 2022.

The Met has also set fashion designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as the evening's honorary chairs of this year's event.

