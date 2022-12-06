Mickey 17 teaser: Robert Pattinson’s first look in Bong Joon Ho film is out and it’s chilling. Watch

Robert Pattinson's look from the upcoming sci-fi Mickey 17 has been revealed. The actor stars in Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's next project in the lead role. The film, currently under production, is is directed, produced and written by Bong. It is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey 7. (Also read: Robert Pattinson, girlfriend Suki Waterhouse walk the red carpet together for first time. See pics)

A new teaser of the film, released on Tuesday, shows the actor, with his eyes closed, lying in some kind of futuristic chamber. As the camera turns and zooms into his face, Robert suddenly opens his eyes. In the film, he will reportedly play a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize a fictional ice world. Each time he 'dies', a new version of himself is generated along with a few of his memories.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in cinemas 2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/Fov10fMXZf — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) December 6, 2022

Mickey 17 will be the director's first film since Parasite which took home four trophies at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture. It was the first film not in the English language to receive this honour. The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo alongside Robert.

The film is produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi and Bong. Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji, Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie, Oscar-nominated editor Jinmo Yang are part of the behind the camera talent of the film. Parasite composer Jae-il Jung returns to collaborate with Bong for the upcoming film.

Mickey 17 will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 24, 2024. Robert will return as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the sequel of his 2022 film The Batman, which was directed Matt Revees. He made his film debut as popular Hogwarts student Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

